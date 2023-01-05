Indian Railways CONDEMNS Actor Sonu Sood for THIS dangerous act in train: Watch

Northern Railway has taken a dig at the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood after he shared a video of himself on Twitter, which shows him travelling on the footboard of a train coach. Of course, the exercise is dangerous and can lead to an accident. Moreover, it may portray a false representation of fun to his fans, who may be seen repeating the same as their idol. Slamming the actor on the same note, Northern Railways slammed the actor on Twitter. The department of railways tweeted Sood’s video with the caption, "Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey."

प्रिय, @SonuSood



देश और दुनिया के लाखों लोगों के लिए आप एक आदर्श हैं। ट्रेन के पायदान पर बैठकर यात्रा करना खतरनाक है, इस प्रकार की वीडियो से आपके प्रशंसकों को गलत संदेश जा सकता है।



कृपया ऐसा न करें! सुगम एवं सुरक्षित यात्रा का आनंद उठाएं। https://t.co/lSMGdyJcMO — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 4, 2023

Northern Railway tweeted. This tweet came after actor Sonu Sood uploaded a train journey video on December 13 in which he was seen travelling on the footboard.The Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate also warned him stating it was dangerous and asked him not to do this stunt in real life."@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of `Entertainment` in movies, not real life! Let`s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a `Happy New Year` for all," GRP Mumbai tweeted.

Actor Sonu Sood won many hearts with his philanthropy work during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. However, recently he received a lot of flak on social media due to one of his videos. In December 2022, Sonu posted a clip on Twitter in which he is seen sitting at the door of a moving train. As the train moves, Sonu holds on to the handle beside him and seems to be enjoying the breeze on the moving train.

The internet was not impressed at all and called out Sonu for being careless. "Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger," a social media user wrote. "This is dangerous Sonu," another one wrote.

Even the official handle of Mumbai Railway Police commented and said, "@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of `Entertainment` in movies, not real life! Let`s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a `Happy New Year` for all."As the video went viral and received many negative comments, Northern Railway, on Wednesday, too reacted.

In a tweet, the Northern Railway wrote, "You are an inspiration for the entire country and its people. Sitting at the door of a train is dangerous, such videos can give a wrong signal to your supporters. Kindly refrain from doing so, please have a safe journey."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen in `Fateh`, which will be out in theatres in the coming months.

With inputs from agencies