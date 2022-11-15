Indian Railways gives IRCTC freedom to customize food menu for diabetics, infants and THESE passengers

The Railway Board has given IRCTC, its catering and tourism arm, the freedom to alter its menu to include items that are healthy for diabetics, infants, and health enthusiasts in addition to local and regional cuisines. The action is intended to enhance catering services for passengers and provide more options, according to a note the Railway Board sent to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

"As a measure to improve catering services on trains, it has been decided to give IRCTC the flexibility to customize the menu so as to include items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of a different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, health food options, including millet-based local products among others," the note said.

At present, the IRCTC has to get the menus, mainly comprising mostly of standardized food items and beverages, approved by the Railway Board before it can introduce them in trains.

The note also stated that for 'prepaid' trains, in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare, the menu will be decided by the IRCTC within the tariff already notified.

In addition, the sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will also be permitted on these 'prepaid' trains. It noted that the IRCTC will decide the menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals.

For other Mail/Express trains, a menu of budget segment items like standard meals will be decided by the IRCTC within the fixed tariff already notified. It noted that the menu and tariff of 'janta' meals shall remain unchanged. Sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will be permitted on Mail/Express trains. It said that the IRCTC will decide the menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals.

"While deciding the menu, the IRCTC shall ensure that upgradation in quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built in to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands, etc. to avoid passenger grievances," the note from the Railway Board said.

It also said the menu should be commensurate with the tariff, and they should be pre-notified for information of passengers. The IRCTC had been providing local cuisines in trains as apart of tie-ups with chains where they shared the revenue earned.

With inputs from PTI