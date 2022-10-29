topStories
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways goes International; Delivers 75 utility vehicles to Bhutan from Chennai for the first time

Delivering the utility vehicles is a first-of-its-kind initiative for Indian Railways and more goods would be delivered in the future based on demand from Bhutan, based on PTI's report.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Railways goes International; Delivers 75 utility vehicles to Bhutan from Chennai for the first time

Indian Railways had delivered its first shipment of commodities to Bhutan via a multi-modal route. A freight train brought 75 utility vehicles that Bhutan had purchased from Chennai to Hasimara Railway Station in West Bengal. According to them, the vehicles were transported by road to the neighbouring Himalayan country on Saturday morning after the freight train arrived at the Alipurduar railway station in northern West Bengal's Alipurduar district late on Friday night. 

Dilip Kumar Singh, Alipurduar Divisional Railway Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) said this was a first-of-its-kind initiative and more goods would be delivered in the future based on demand from Bhutan.

Also read: Delhi Metro revises train timings for 'Run for Unity' on October 31; Check updated time table

"We are developing infrastructure at Hasimara Railway Station, which is strategically located for doing business with Bhutan. We are building a siding, and have plans to construct a godown in collaboration with the Central Warehousing Corporation. We want to handle all types of commodities and this was just the beginning," he said.

With inputs from PTI

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series