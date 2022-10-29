Indian Railways goes International; Delivers 75 utility vehicles to Bhutan from Chennai for the first time

Indian Railways had delivered its first shipment of commodities to Bhutan via a multi-modal route. A freight train brought 75 utility vehicles that Bhutan had purchased from Chennai to Hasimara Railway Station in West Bengal. According to them, the vehicles were transported by road to the neighbouring Himalayan country on Saturday morning after the freight train arrived at the Alipurduar railway station in northern West Bengal's Alipurduar district late on Friday night.

Dilip Kumar Singh, Alipurduar Divisional Railway Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) said this was a first-of-its-kind initiative and more goods would be delivered in the future based on demand from Bhutan.

Also read: Delhi Metro revises train timings for 'Run for Unity' on October 31; Check updated time table

"We are developing infrastructure at Hasimara Railway Station, which is strategically located for doing business with Bhutan. We are building a siding, and have plans to construct a godown in collaboration with the Central Warehousing Corporation. We want to handle all types of commodities and this was just the beginning," he said.

With inputs from PTI