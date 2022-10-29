topStories
Delhi Metro revises train timings for 'Run for Unity' on October 31; Check updated time table

Delhi Metro has revised the timings for 'Run for Unit' on 31 October 2022, although DMRC mentioned that the commencement of metro services will be as per regular schedule for the rest of the day.

Oct 29, 2022

In order to enable those taking part in the "Run for Unity," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation authorities announced on Saturday that services would start at 4 am on October 31. On October 31, also known as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, a race called "Run for Unity" is held to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. It should be mentioned that DMRC frequently modifies its schedule in order to accommodate people's requirements on special occasions. The most current statement was made via the DMRC's official Twitter account.

"To facilitate the participants for 'Run for Unity' on October 31 (Monday), the Delhi Metro train services will start from 04:00 AM from terminal stations of all lines. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06:00 AM," the statement said. DMRC officials said that after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day.

The last revision of timing from Delhi Metro was for Diwali on 24 October 2022. At the time the organisation announced that the last metro services will start on Monday at 10 pm from the terminal station of the metro lines. However, the train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali and will follow the routing commencement timing on all the lines. The organisation did something similar on the occasion of India vs South Africa in Delhi.

At the time, to facilitate spectators reaching the Ferozshah Kotla Ground for a One-Day International (ODI) cricket match today, Delhi Metro performed extra train trips by extending its last timing by about 30 to 45 minutes on all lines, barring the Airport Express line. The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

Delhi MetroDMRCdelhi metro newsRun for UnityRashtriya Ekta DiwasSardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday

