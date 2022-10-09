Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot flags off 'Palace on Wheels', luxury train makes a COMEBACK after 2 years

One of the most luxurious trains in India, ‘Palace on Wheels’ made a comeback after the luxury tourist train suspended operations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off the popular 'Palace on Wheels' at Gandhinagar Railway Station. The chief minister stated the royal train service has been enthralling tourists for 40 years and this is an example for the world. Prior to its departure, Gehlot took stock of the facilities inside the train. He wished the passengers a happy journey and said it was a matter of pride for the government to re-operationalise the service.

HCM Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot flags off ‘Palace on Wheels’ fam tour along with Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Minister of State Tourism Murari Lal Meena, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat, RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, & PST Gayatri Rathore among others.



"Its resumption indicates that the tourism sector in the state is going to emerge stronger," he added. Under the joint aegis of the Railways and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, modern furnishings and additional amenities have been included in the train, he said.

To promote tourism, Gehlot said his government has accorded "industry" status to the sector and that a sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside in the 2022-23 budget.

The first royal train was flagged off in 1982. As a result of a change of rail gauges from time to time, the second train was built in 1991 and the third in 1995, an official statement said. Apart from Delhi and Agra, the seven-day journey covers Rajasthan's Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, and Bharatpur.

