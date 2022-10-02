Indian Railways increases platform ticket prices at stations for THIS reason

As the country is celebrating festivities after a halt of 2 years due to the horrific Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways is trying its level best to ensure passenger travel with utmost comfort during the festive season. Even though Indian Railways has initiated special train services during Navratri and Durga Puja, it is still facing problems in managing the passenger rush. Hence, to control overcrowding, Southern Railways has increased the price of platform tickets at several stations including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Southern Railways has hiked the platform ticket prices at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. The ticket price has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 on October 1 and will remain effective till January 31.

The platform ticket fare has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per person from October 1st to January 31st 2023, to avoid overcrowding during festival time: Southern Railway. pic.twitter.com/lVQ0rNLuMu September 29, 2022

The railway stations for which platform ticket rates have been increased include, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Katpadi stations. Further, stations like Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Avadi will also experience a rise in platform ticket prices. Southern Railway requested users to note the details and extend co-operation.

Besides these stations, the prices of platform tickets have also increased at Vijayawada station in Andhra Pradesh. The price of tickets has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 30 due to Dussehra festive rush and will stay effective until October 9.

Central Railway has also increased the platform ticket price at many railway stations across Mumbai. In a press release, Central Railway said that this step was undertaken to tackle the problem of overcrowding at stations during the Dussehra festival. Platform tickets will be available at increased rates at Dadar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus stations. Ticket prices will also increase at Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations of the Mumbai division.