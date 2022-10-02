Delhi Metro Update: Blue line services to be disrupted TODAY, check timings here

Due to scheduled maintenance work on a segment of the route, Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line would be interrupted today during the first half of October 2. The well-known route connects Noida Electronic City with Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and runs from Yamuna Bank station to Vaishali. Based on the information shared by DMRC, the disruptions in services are because of the maintenance work going on between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the blue line. The information on the update was shared through the official Twitter handle of DMRC.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the Blue Line i.E. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City (NEC)/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 2nd October 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a tweet.

To undertake scheduled track maintenance work b/w Yamuna Bank & Akshardham on Blue Line, train services will be regulated on morning of 2nd October 2022. No direct trains will be available from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 from start of revenue services till 2 PM — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) September 30, 2022

From the beginning of revenue services till 2 PM, there won't be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City station to Dwarka or Dwarka Sec-21 stations, according to officials.

"During this period, train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 will be operated in two loops -- regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank stations in one loop, and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City stations in another loop," the statement said.

During this time, it stated, passengers travelling from one end of this route to the other will need to change trains at Yamuna Bank. According to the DMRC, during this time, train service from Dwarka Sec-21 to Vaishali would continue to run according to the regular Sunday timetable. It is to be noted that DMRC undertakes such maintenance work regularly on different routes to ensure the proper functioning of the metro. Earlier, similar announcements were made for the maintenance work going on the Yellow line of Delhi Metro.