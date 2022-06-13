Since the summer vacations have commenced in the country, there has been a constant increase for train reservations. Indian Railways has been making changes in its train timings and schedules to accommodate and provide convenience to its passengers. In order to manage the passenger inflow, this time Railway authorities are increasing the number of train coaches on temporary as well as permanent basis. North Western Railway has increased coaches in 50 trains on Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner route.

Hence, once again coaches are being increased in 18 pairs of trains. As per officials, the pressure will last until August and there might be a need to increase coaches in other trains too. Recently the number of coaches have been increased in trains of Bikaner, Haridwar, Udaipur, Jaipur, Dadar, Bhagat ki Kothi, Shalimar, Ajmer, Agra, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Here are the train numbers:

14707/08 Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner train, 14717/18 Bikaner-Haridwar-Bikaner train, 12991/92 Udaipur-Jaipur-Udaipur train, 20483/44 Bhagat ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat ki Kothi, 20971/72 Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City, 22987/88 Ajmer-Agra Fort-Ajmer, 14803/804 Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur, 14810/09 Jaiselmer-Jodhpur-Jaiselmer, 14819/20 Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur, 14712/11 Sri Ganganagar-Haridwar-Sri Ganganagar, 12482/81 Sriganganagar-Delhi-Sriganganagar, 14731/32 Delhi-Bhatinda-Delhi, 22475/76 Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar, 19608/07 Madar-Kolkata-Madar, 19601/02 Udaipur-NewJalpaiguri-Udaipur, 20487/88 Barmer-Delhi-Barmer, 22483/44 Jodhpur-Gandhidham-Jodhpur.

