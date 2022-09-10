Indian Railways: IRCTC cancels over 200 trains on September 10, check full list here

Indian Railways: IRCTC cancels over 200 trains on September 10 due to operational and maintenance works on tracks. As per the update shared by the railway authorities, 206 trains were scheduled to depart on September 10 were fully cancelled, while 70 trains were partially cancelled by the railway authorities. This comes a day after the IRCTC cancelled 202 trains on September 9. Further, IRCTC have diverted several trains due to various reasons including derailment and natural disasters. About 13 trains were rescheduled and 29 trains were diverted today. Rail passengers are hence requested to check the status of their trains before setting off for their journey.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Asansol, Prayagraj, Guwahati, Madurai, Pathankot, Gorakhpur, Udhampur, Vijayawada and others. Every day, the railway department cancels few trains due to engineering and maintenance works to be held on railway tracks.

Check the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on September 10 here:

Passengers looking for more updates on their train's status can check the details of their train on the NTES website. The site has complete details of the train's schedules, and arriving and departing times.