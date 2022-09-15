Indian Railways: IRCTC cancels over 250 trains on September 15, Check full list HERE

NewsRailways
Indian Railways: IRCTC cancels over 250 trains on September 15 due to maintenance and operational reasons; Check full list HERE. 

Sep 15, 2022
  • IRCTC cancels over 250 trains on September 15
  • Railways cancelled trains due to maintenance and operational works
  • Check full list here

Indian Railways: Indian Railways' Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cancelled a total of 315 trains on September 15 due to maintenance and operational issues. As per the update shared by the railways, 253 trains were fully cancelled which were scheduled to depart on September 15 while 62 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Kanpur, Bhatinda and more. Further, IRCTC have diverted several trains due to various reasons including derailment and natural disasters. 24 trains were rescheduled and 32 were diverted by the railway department today. 

This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 200 trains on September 14. Passengers are requested to check their trains' status before setting out for their journey. Every day, the railway department cancels few trains due to engineering and maintenance works to be held on railway tracks.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on September 15: 

Passengers travelling today via trains can check their trains status on IRCTC's official website or even on the NTES app. Further, railways plan to cancel a total of 286 trains on September 16. 

