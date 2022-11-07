Indian Railways: IRCTC introduces AFFORDABLE tour package to Kashmir; Check dates, prices here

It’s that time of the year again when Kashmir will be covered with a white sheet of snow and will give mesmerizing views. If you are a mountain person and have been waiting for the right moment to travel to Kashmir then this news is for you! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special budget tour package that includes visiting places like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg in 6-nights and 7-days. Hence, it's time you visit paradise on earth! Srinagar is known for its natural environment, gardens, waterfronts, and houseboats. It is also known for traditional Kashmiri handicrafts like Kashmir shawls and also dried fruits.

The IRCTC tour package includes accommodation and food arrangements (breakfast and dinner) for the passengers. When in Srinagar, the passengers will be spending 4 nights at Hotel Akbar, one night at Zaffer Houseboat at Nigeen lake, and one night at Akbar Sonmarg.

Here's all you need to know about the IRCTC Kashmir tour package:

Duration of Kashmir tour package:

The Kashmir tour package is 6-nights, 7-days long package where travellers will be exploring Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg. This budget-friendly Kashmir package is available from November 16 to December 15, January 2 to March 31, 2023, and August 1 to October 15, 2023.

Cost of Kashmir tour package:

The cost of this tour package costs Rs 20,030 per person for triple occupancy and Rs 23,965 per person for double occupancy and if any passenger wants to opt for single occupancy then your expenditure will be Rs 47,835.

How to book a Kashmir tour package?

Interested passengers can book this special IRCTC budget-friendly tour package from IRCTC's official website. For any further details related to the Kashmir tour package, travellers can click HERE.