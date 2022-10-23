Indian Railways: IRCTC launches AFFORDABLE tour package to Kashmir; Check dates, prices here

Are you a mountain person? The hills are calling you! Now travel enthusiasts can explore the ‘Paradise on Earth' - Kashmir covering the beautiful hills and valleys of Jammu and Kashmir. Experience the Beauty of Srinagar with the scenic meadows of Gulmarg, mesmerizing Glaciers of Sonmarg, and the breathtaking Valley of Pahalgam with an Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) affordable tour package to Kashmir. IRCTC has been constantly introducing packages across India to boost tourism in the country. Hence, IRCTC’s Kashmir air tour package is the latest addition to the other tour packages. This 5-nights, 6-days package takes passengers from Bhubaneswar to Srinagar-Gulmarg-Pahalgam-Sonmarg-Srinagar.

This air tour package includes Air Tickets (Bhubaneswar -Srinagar-Bhubaneswar). Hotel Accommodation with a 1-night stay in a Houseboat, Breakfast, and Dinner. Further, it also includes transportation by Vehicle (Seat in coach basis) as per the itinerary, and travel insurance.

Also read: Saudi's Flynas airline starts non-stop flights from Mumbai International airport, check schedule here

IRCTC took to Twitter to share the details. "Beautiful hills & panoramic views worth visiting. Head to Kashmir, The Heaven on Earth by IRCTC's tour package starting at Rs 32170/- onwards," read the tweet.

Beautiful hills & panoramic views worth visiting. Head to Kashmir, The Heaven on Earth by IRCTC's tour package starting at ₹32170/- onwards. For details, visit https://t.co/4WXngXu1pE @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 18, 2022

Here's all you need to know about the IRCTC's air tour package:

Duration of the Kashmir air tour package

The duration of the Kashmir tour package stays confined to 5-nights and 6-days, however, it includes Darshan of Shankracharya Temple, sightseeing of Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashahi, Parimahal, Botanical Garden, Shalimar Gardens. Followed by visiting the famous Hazratbal Shrine situated on the bank of Dal Lake. In the evening, Shikara rides on Dal Lake (at his own cost) to enjoy the sunset & Char-Chinar (Floating Gardens), followed by many more places.

Cost and flight details of the Kashmir air tour package

Facilities included in the Kashmir air tour package

Facilities included in the Kashmir air tour package are air tickets (Bhubaneswar -Srinagar-Bhubaneswar). Hotel Accommodation with a 1-night stay in House boat. Breakfast and Dinner are included in meals. Transportation by Vehicle (Seat in coach basis) as per the itinerary, along with Travel Insurance.

How to book Kashmir air tour package?

Interested passengers can book this affordable tour package from IRCTC's official website, and for more details click HERE.