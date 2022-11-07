Indian Railways: IRCTC launches air tour package to Rajasthan at THIS price, details here

Planning to expore Rajasthan? Indian Railways has a gift for you! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launches a special air tour package to take passengers to the land of Maharajas, lakes, grace, emotions, adventure, and vibrancy. Through this air tour package, Rajasthan welcomes you with all its heart. Within 8-nights and 9-days, travellers will be able to explore places like Bikaner, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur. In the era where development has taken over, Rajasthan still remains truthful to its roots and customs. In every street travellers will get to experience a new custom, and will get an in-depth understanding of the state.

The air tour package includes air tickets, all transfers and sightseeing by AC Coach, along with meals (breakfast and dinner), accomodation in deluxe hotels, and local guide for the city tour.

IRCTC took to twitter to share the details of the 'Royal Rajasthan' air tour package. "Admirable forts, palaces, flavorful cuisine, lakes & adventure in Rajasthan all await you. Book with IRCTC Air tour package of 9D/8N starts at Rs 40700/- pp," read the tweet of IRCTC.

Admirable forts, palaces, flavorful cuisine, lakes & adventure in Rajasthan all await you. Book with IRCTC Air tour package of 9D/8N starts at ₹40700/- pp*. For details, visit https://t.co/aFdj2Yxnva@AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi @my_rajasthan — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 3, 2022

Here's all you need to know about the 'Royal Rajasthan' air tour package:

Duration of the Royal Rajasthan air tour package:

The 'royal Rajasthan' air tour package is 8-nights and 9-days long, where travellers will be able to explore places like Bikaner, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur. Here, passengers will get to explore places like Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, City Palace, Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Birla Temple, Jalmahal, Camel Breeding Farm and Deshnok (Karni Mata) Temple, Junagarh fort and much more.

Flight details and cost of the Rajasthan air tour package:

How to book 'Royal Rajasthan' air tour package?

Interested passengers can book the Royal Rajasthan air tour package from IRCTC's official website. For any further information about the air tour package, passengers can click HERE.