Indian Railways' IRCTC to restart Bedroll, blanket services on THESE trains from April 1

Indian Railways has resumed the provision of bedrolls and blankets in passenger trains considering the decrease in the COVID-19 cases on 11 trains operated from Indore and Mhow. The railways had to discontinue the offering services inside trains because of the pandemic. However, blankets will once again be provided in the AC carriages of trains by the railways. Pillows, blankets, sheets, and towels will be enclosed in a sealed cover.

Indian Railways earlier discontinued the service of providing linen and blanket as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 pandemic. While free bedroll was discontinued, Railways was offering disposable bedroll kits as per need basis for those willing to buy while travelling in the AC coaches of the passenger trains.

In an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Railways had announced in May 2020 that it would not provide blankets and curtains in air-conditioned coaches of all trains. Passengers were advised to bring their own blankets on long journeys. It had instructed that the minimum temperature in train coaches be set at 24-25 degrees Celsius.

The list of trains with bedroll services starting from April:

Train No. 22944/22943 Indore-Pune-Indore Express

Train No. 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh-Indore Express

Train No. 12914/12913 Indore-Nagpur-Indore Express

Train No. 19320/19319 Indore-Veraval-Indore Express

Train No. 19343/19333 Indore-Bhandarkund (Chhindawara)-Indore Express

Train No. 19334/19333 Indore-Bikaner-Indore Express

Train No. 19313/19314 Indore-Patna-Indore Express

Train No. 19321/19322 Indore-Patna-Indore Express

Train No. 12919/12920 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shrimata Vaishnodevi-Katra Express

Train No. 12924/12923 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Nagpur Express

Train No. 19301/19302 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Yeshwantpur Express

