Punjabi Bagh metro station gets new interchange connecting Green Line to Pink Line

As of March 29, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has opened a new interchange station in Punjabi Bagh which will allow interconnection between the Green Line and the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro. This is the first station to be constructed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, connecting these two operational corridors.

An over-bridge connects both platforms to the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar). Previously, the lines crossed at the intersection, but there was no halt facility, and people had requested an interchange facility there.

"Additional Interchange Station at Punjabi Bagh Connecting Green & Pink Line Inaugurated! A new interchange station on Green Line, providing interconnectivity between Green & Pink Line at Punjabi Bagh West station (Pink Line) was inaugurated today by Dr. Mangu Singh, MD/DMRC," said DMRC in a tweet.

A senior official said this new interchange station (Punjabi Bagh West station) on the Green Line is not a conventional station, and was built despite engineering challenges to help connect the two lines. The entry and exit will be done through Punjabi Bagh West station of the Pink Line only, he said.

The platforms for both up and down movement at the station have been built in steel and are located right above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout. The Green Line viaduct has been modified to install these prefabricated steel platforms. The platforms have come up between the Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh stations of Green Line, the DMRC said in a statement.

However, in 2010, the Chhattarpur Metro station was built with pre-fabricated steel. After the completion of the fabrication work, the structures were brought to site for installation on giant trailers, it said.

There will be boarding and deboarding facilities available on this station and as a result of which the passengers desirous of interchanging trains between Green Line and Pink Line will be able to use the facility.

The platforms are connected by a foot over-bridge (FOB), which connects the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of the Pink Line. The FOB is 212 metres long, the DMRC said.

This has been done to provide interconnectivity between the Pink and the Green lines. This facility will be of great benefit to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka and Nangloi.

The new platforms are 155 metres in length and are connected with the FOB by two extra-large lifts (each platform) with capacity of 26 passengers each as well as staircases.

Inderlok/Kirti Nagar station is connected to Brig. Hoshiar Singh station by the Green Line. It is the second interchange facility on the Green Line.

With inputs from PTI

