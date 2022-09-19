Indian Railways: IRCTC to start bedroll facility in third AC economy class coaches from tomorrow

Indian Railways is back with yet another service which will make train journeys much more comfortable and convenient. The Indian Railways has decided to commence the bedroll services for the passengers travelling in third AC economy class coaches. The train tickets for such coaches are cheaper than the normal third AC class coaches. The Railway authorities will start providing bedroll facilities to customers from September 20. Earlier, this service was not available for passengers travelling by AC 3-tier economy class as these coaches did not have enough space to keep the linens.

In order to accommodate bedrolls in such coaches, now berth numbers 81, 82, and 83 will be used for keeping bedrolls in each compartment. Hence, starting tomorrow, September 20, these berth numbers will not be available for passengers for reservations. But, passengers who have already booked tickets for tomorrow on respective berths will be accommodated in other coaches under the ‘emergency quote.’ Passengers will also receive an SMS from Railways regarding the same.

The Railway authorities restored the bedroll facility in air-conditioned coaches of the 7 trains that majorly cover long-distance train routes to give passengers the comfort of travelling in August. Trains like Garib Rath, Kushinagar Express, Kashi Nagar Express, Panvel Express, Maurya Express, and Dehradun Express amongst others resumed the bedroll facility. The bedroll services were put to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.