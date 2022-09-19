Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run train services all night for devotees on THESE days

After two years of a halt due to the pandemic, it is that time of the year again when India will be all adorned like a bride as the festival season approaches the country. The much-awaited Durga Puja will be celebrated on a large scale in the ‘City of joy,’ Kolkata starting next week. Hence, to make it easier for people to explore pandals throughout the city, the Kolkata Metro Railway authority has announced to run metro train services all through the night during the last three days on the North-South metro rail corridor. Kolkata Metro officials took to Twitter to share the news.

“Shri Arun Arora, GM, Metro Rly announcing the Puja services of Metro Rly at a Press Conference today at Metro Rail Bhavan. Metro will run nightlong services on Saptami, Ashtami & Nabami on North-South corridor,” read the tweet.

From October 2-October 4, i.e., Saptami to Navami, the metro services will run all night from 1 pm to 5 am. The first metro will leave Dakshineshwar at 1 pm while the last metro will depart at 3:48 pm. From Kabi, the last metro will leave at 3:50 pm and from Dum Dum it will be at 4:00 am.

Kolkata metro will run 288 trains from 8 am until midnight on Panchami and Shashti (September 30-October 1). Meanwhile, on VijayDashmi (October 5) metro trains will run from 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Further, anticipating a huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja commences, the Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, instead of 130.

Durga Puja is an annual festival celebrated in September or October, most notably in West Bengal's Kolkata, also in other parts of India.