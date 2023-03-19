Indian Railways Launches Bharat Gaurav Train From Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; Check Route, Facilities

On Saturday, the inaugural Bharat Gaurav tourist train from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh set out on its voyage from Secunderabad railway station. According to a South Central Railways (SCR) statement, Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, and other top railway officials were present when Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways (SCR), gave the welcome kits to the passengers.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the station, with the passengers being accorded a traditional welcome and Kuchipudi dancers evoking the cultural heritage of the two Telugu states. Called Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya, the train is being operated by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

IRCTC provides end-to-end services for pilgrims travelling by train. It includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements (Morning Tea, Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner, both On-Board and Off-Board), services of professional and friendly tour escorts, Security on train (including CCTV Cameras installed in all Coaches), Public announcement facility in all coaches, Travel insurance and presence of IRCTC Tour Managers throughout the travel for assistance.

The tour involves visiting historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj over a period of 8 nights and 9 days. Arun Kumar Jain said the train offers a unique opportunity to pilgrims to visit these culturally prominent places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items.

He also said Bharat Gaurav trains will give major fillip to tourism in the country while also fulfilling the destourists' desire in the most convenient manner. Rajni Hasija, CMD, IRCTC stated that the whole tour itinerary has been planned to keep in mind the significance of the places along with tourists' interest, the release added.

With PTI Inputs