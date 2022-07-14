Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a few weeks now. Thousands of passengers struggle everyday to reach their workplaces as local train services tend to get delayed during heavy rains and sometimes due to maintenance work on tracks as well. But not anymore! To save time and avoid delays, Central Railways introduces GPS tagging to track the real-time location of Mumbai local trains. Rail passengers will now be able to track the live location of their Mumbai locals through the Yatri app.

However, for now, this facility is only available for trains running under Central Railway as it has completed GPS tagging on all of its locomotives.

GPS devices are installed within the rakes and the Yatri app will send the real-time location of its trains to various devices. The data gets refreshed after every 15 seconds, if not, then users can refresh the app and can see a train icon moving on the rail map showing the live location of the train. For a few initial days, this feature will be exclusively available on the Belapur-Kharkopar route.

Currently, Mumbai locals are tracked via the M-indicator app, but now Indian Railways is looking forward to raising the bars in providing digital services to the passengers for a much more convenient journey. Having said that, users of the app will also be able to suggest new features and register their suggestions on the app. Around 4.5 lakh passengers have already downloaded the app.

