Indian Railways likely to increase speed of Vande Bharat Express on Bengaluru-Chennai route

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated South India’s first Vande Bharat train on Bengaluru-Chennai route on November 12. But, the semi-high speed train is the slowest Vande Bharat Express of all the five Vande Bharat trains in the country. The Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat is capable of running at 180 kmph, however, it can only run at 130 kmph due to track conditions. The average speed of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat ranges from 75-77 kmph. However, Indian Railways is now working on increasing the average speed of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train within the next 6 months. Amongst the other four Vande Bharat Express trains, the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express runs the fastest, while Mumbai-Gandhinagar comes second.

The New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has the top average speed of 95 kmph, meanwhile, the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar runs at an average speed of 84 kmph. The New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express runs at 82 kmph and the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from New Delhi-Amb Andaura runs at an average speed of 79 kmph.

The Vande Bharat Express train will give a boost to tourism for passengers who travel regularly on Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru corridor. The Vande Bharat train would cover Chennai – Bengaluru (336 Km) in 4 hrs and 30 minutes and between Chennai – Mysuru in 6 hrs and 40 minutes as against 4 hours and 45 minutes (Chennai –Bengaluru ) and 7 hours (Chennai –Mysuru) being clocked by Shatabdi Express.

Vande Bharat Express are semi-high speed trains which has made travelling easy. All the coaches in the Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs and the train is focused on increased safety and reducing accidents on railway tracks and hence employs the indigenous train collision avoidance system KAVACH.