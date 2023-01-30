Indian Railways: Low Visibility Due to Fog Causes Delay to 13 Trains - Check List Here

The weather in Northern India has taken a sharp turn with the rainfall and storm, resulting in a notable increase in the chill factor. The mercury has dropped down in certain regions, and consequently, the visibility is reduced, owing to a thick layer of fog. The latter is causing delays to as many as 13 trains that operate to and from the northern part of India. As revealed by an Indian Railways office, the Darbhanga - New Delhi Clone Special, Gaya - New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town - Delhi Farakka Express, Banaras - New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Amritsar Express, and Jabalpur - Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express are running late.

Furthermore, the list includes Dr. Amdedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, MGR Chennai Central - New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, MGR Chennai Central - New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Ayodhya Cantt - Delhi Express, Rajgir - New Delhi Shramjeevi Express, Sultanpur - Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Pratapgarh - Delhi Padmavat Express. According to a weather alert earlier, the approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi was likely trigger a light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city.

According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly.

"Western Disturbance`s long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it`s instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.

In Rajasthan, hailstorms damaged crops in Udaipur. A local said, "Our crop has been damaged, what will we eat now” I request the government to help us."

Meanwhile, in view of the severe cold in Udaipur all classes up to fifth grade of all recognised schools in Udaipur will be suspended from 30 January to 31 January, informed state district collector. According to an official statement from the district collectors office, the order will be applicable in all government, private and CBSE schools.

With inputs from ANI