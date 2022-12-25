Indian Railways makes BIG advancements; majority of reserve train ticket booking goes ONLINE

Indian Railways has been working on the modernisation of the rail network. The process to do so includes the redevelopment of railway stations and the adoption of new technology, and the strategy is working for the organisation. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronic & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that roughly 80 percent of reserved train tickets are purchased online.

Vaishnaw said, "mobile application on various platforms is also available for booking reserved and unreserved tickets as well as provision of other railway services." The digitalisation of railway services and databases is an ongoing process.

Also read: Delhi Metro services on Magenta line unavailable between THESE stations due to 'security reasons'

"The information technology applications of Indian railways cater to transportation services (passenger and freight), fixed infrastructure (project, operations, and maintenance), rolling stock (manufacture, operations, and maintenance), and resource management (finance, materials, and human resources)," he further added. Vaishnaw said that the digital initiatives and on-ground services are seamlessly integrated through well-documented instructions and manuals.

The statement from the Railway Minister comes after President Droupadi Murmu asked for the modernisation of railways. According to remarks by President Droupadi Murmu, Indian Railways should also use modern digital technologies and explore fresh approaches to include cutting-edge features for safer, more practical, and high-quality transportation services. Murmu asked Indian Railways probationers to make sure that people travel in luxury so that they will have pleasant recollections in a speech to them after they had visited the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"You need to attend to the needs of differently-abled persons, women, and the elderly and provide them with a safe and convenient travel experience. Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat," she said.

(With ANI inputs)