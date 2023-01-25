Indian Railways: Multiple Trains Running Late as Dense Fog Covers North India Reducing Visibility

With winters at their peak, heavy fog has engulfed various parts of northern India. Resultanly, a total of 17 trains are running late, as revealed by railways officials. The list includes, Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Mysuru- MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, and Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express , running late by 01:00 hours. On the other hand, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express and Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running late by 02:00 hours.Trains including Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, Durg- Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by over 02:30 hours, they said.

While Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express and Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Superfast Express trains are running late by over three hours. Earlier on Tuesday, 10 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region. Earlier, a host of other trains were also delayed due to zero visibility caused by dense fog. Also, Indian Railways is asking loco pilots to whistle more frequently to keep obstructions away from the track.

Earlier, IMD on Wednesday informed that fresh western disturbances would affect the western Himalayan region from January 20 to January 26. "An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from January 21 to January 25. Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region, IMD said in a statement.

Clouds shrouded the skies over Delhi on Tuesday morning with the India Meteorological Department predicting light rain during the day. The national capital is also likely to witness cloudy skies and light rain on Republic Day, it said.

With inputs from agencies.