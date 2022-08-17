NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways: No fare for kids below 5 years UNLESS a berth or seat is booked

Ministry of Railways has confirmed in a new circular that children below 5 years of age can travel for free on the train, however, no berth shall be allotted to them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 07:10 PM IST
  • No fare to be charged for children below 5 years of age if berth not booked
  • Berth won't be allotted unless the fare is paid for children
  • Recent circular from Ministry of Railways confirm the rule

Recent media reports have claimed that the Indian Railways has updated the rule for the ticket and fare for children below 5 years of age. As per the new reported rule, the fare will be charged for children younger than 5 years as well. Now, the ministry of railways has issued a circular to clear the air, which confirms that fare for children below 5 years won’t be charged, unless a seat or berth is reserved for them. However, by paying the adult fare, a seat or berth can be booked for them.

These news items and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5 year old child if they want. And if they don’t want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier.

A Circular dated 06.03.2020 of Ministry of Railways states that Children under five years of age shall be carried free. However, separate berth or seat(in chair car) shall not be given. Therefore purchase of any ticket is not required provided separate berth is not claimed. However, if berth/seat shall be sought on voluntary basis for children of age below 5 years then full adult fare shall be charged.

With inputs from PIB

