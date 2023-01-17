Indian Railways: Over 15 trains delayed by upto 8 hours as Delhi faces fresh cold wave

Indian Railways is facing disruption and delays in train services as fog engulfs the Northern Railway region. As per a list issued by the railways, over 15 trains have been delayed because of low visibility in the region. To exacerbate the problem, trains are running late by as much as 8 hours against their scheduled arrival time in the national capital and the neighbouring states. It is to be noted that other transport services, like the flights arriving in the national capital, are also facing delays in services because of the low visibility conditions.

According to the Railways, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express (delayed by 2 hours), Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (1.30 hours), Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special (1.45 hours), Gorakhpur -Bathinda Gorakhdham Express (1 hour), Howrah -New Delhi Poorva Express (8 hours), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express (1.30 hours), Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail (4 hours), Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express (1.15 hours), Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express (4 hours).

Other trains which were delayed include Raigir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express (1.15 hours), Raxaul -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express (3.30 hours), Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana (2 hours), Dr Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa SF Express (1 hour), MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express (1.45 hours), MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express (1.30 hours).

The delay in the trains caused a lot of problems for the passengers stuck waiting for the arrival of the trains. One of the passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station said, "The train is delayed by 4 hours. We are struggling in this cold. There is no one to listen to the problems. The government should take some action on this."

While another passenger waiting for his train said, "I have been sitting at the station for 2 hours. There is no information about the train. No one is telling about the schedule of the train."

Meanwhile, Delhi is facing another fresh cold wave, with the temperature dropping as low as 4.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung as per the data of the Indian Meteorological department on Tuesday.

