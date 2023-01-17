IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 300 trains today on January 17; Check full list here

Due to issues with the operation and upkeep of the railway network, Indian Railways has cancelled 320 trains. Due to the adverse weather and other considerations, the organisation also changed the source station for 41 trains across the network. 39 trains have also been short-terminated in order to maintain a steady rail flow throughout the network. For comparable reasons, railways have rescheduled 16 trains and diverted 7 trains. Thus, before departing on their journey, passengers must confirm the status of their train.

The changes in the scheduled operations of the railways affects multiple cities across the nation like Pathankot, Bhopal, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad and many more.

Also read: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praises Vande Bharat Express says 'design better than aeroplanes'

Full list of cancelled trains on January 17:

00469 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04651 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12033 , 12034 , 12172 , 12215 , 12216 , 12241 , 12242 , 12318 , 12357 , 12367 , 12370 , 12398 , 12497 , 12498 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12583 , 12584 , 12596 , 12873 , 12874 , 12988 , 13020 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14524 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14863 , 14864 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15619 , 15715 , 15716 , 15910 , 17309 , 17310 , 17316 , 17333 , 17334 , 20937 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22441 , 22442 , 22446 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966

Travelers can also check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To get started, go to the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner. After that, a drop-down menu with several options, including trains that have been cancelled, diverted, delayed, and more, will show up.

Any reservations made for rail travellers will be immediately cancelled on the IRCTC website, and a reimbursement process will quickly get underway in the users' accounts. Indian Railways suspends train service every day for a number of causes, including necessary maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.