Indian Railways: Over 155 trains CANCELED today, check FULL LIST before going to station

Indian Railways has cancelled nearly 162 trains today for a variety of reasons. Due to poor weather, necessary track maintenance, and operational work, the source stations of 22 trains have been changed, along with 23 trains that have been short-terminated. IRCTC also cancelled a number of trains on November 17. Besides, the railways have also rescheduled 32 trains for similar reasons. In addition, railways have also diverted 28 trains. It is to be noted that these moves are made to ensure smooth operations throughout the Indian Railways network.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Pathankot, Bhopal, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Raipur, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad and many more.

Full list of cancelled trains on November 16:

00109 , 01605 , 01617 , 01618 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01886 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03344 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04023 , 04024 , 04625 , 04997 , 04998 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06933 , 06935 , 06936 , 06950 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08015 , 08016 , 08279 , 08280 , 08733 , 08734 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12768 , 13345 , 13346 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 17259 , 17260 , 18019 , 18020 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18235 , 18236 , 19413 , 20472 , 20808 , 20847 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22165 , 22169 , 22868 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

The NTES website also allows passengers to monitor the status of their trains. Visit the website and click on "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner to get started. After that, a drop-down menu will appear with a variety of choices, including trains that have been cancelled, diverted, postponed, and more.

The IRCTC website will instantly cancel any rail passengers' reservations, and a refund will be started in the users' accounts shortly. Every day, Indian Railways frequently cancels train service due to a variety of factors, including maintenance on trains, natural disasters, and even train derailments.

Indian Railways is the most popular means of transportation since it is affordable and ensures that passengers get at their destinations in the utmost comfort and on schedule. However, Indian Railways has raised the platform tickets at a number of stations across the country.