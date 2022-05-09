हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways raises platform ticket prices in Mumbai to Rs 50 for next 15 days

The platform ticket price is proposed to be increased as a temporary measure in Mumbai, as well as neighbouring Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations for 15 days, as reported by PTI. 

Image for representation

Central Railway has increased the platform ticket rates at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar station, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis from May 9 to 23 at some stations, an official said on May 9.

The platform ticket price is proposed to be increased as a temporary measure in Mumbai, as well as neighbouring Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations for 15 days with effect from Monday (May 9), he said. This step has been taken to control crowding at stations in the summer season and curb misuse of alarm chain pulling. 

“A total of 332 cases of alarm chain pulling were reported in the Mumbai division last month. Out of these, 53 cases were registered based on valid reasons, while 279 cases did not have valid reasons,” Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Also read: Mumbai Local train: Mumbaikars walk along tracks to reach workplaces as snag halts Western Railway route

As many as 188 offenders have been prosecuted under provisions of the Railways Act for pulling the alarm chains without sufficient or valid reasons and an amount of Rs 94,000 has been realised as a penalty, the official said.

The Central Railway has appealed to passengers not to resort to alarm chain pulling for unnecessary and frivolous reasons, as it inconveniences the other travellers. 

(With inputs from PTI)

