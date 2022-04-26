Indian Railways has resumed the provision of bedrolls and blankets in passenger trains (March 10). COVID-19 caused the railways to discontinue offering services inside trains. However, blankets are once again being provided in the AC carriages of trains by the railways. Pillows, blankets, sheets, and towels will be enclosed in a sealed cover.

As a preventative move against the Covid-19 epidemic, Indian Railways had stopped providing linen and blankets. While complimentary bedrolls were no longer provided, the railways continued to provide disposable bedroll kits on a need-basis for individuals wishing to purchase them while travelling in the AC coaches of passenger trains.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, the Railways declared in May 2020 that blankets and curtains would not be provided in air-conditioned coaches on all trains. On lengthier journeys, passengers were urged to bring their own blankets. The minimum temperature on train coaches was to be set at 24-25 degrees Celsius, according to the directive.

However, the services have now been resumed for multiple trains on different routes. Here is the list of trains with the bedroll and linen services.

