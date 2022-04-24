Mumbai local train routes witnessed a four-hour jumbo block between Mahim-Santacruz stations today, where services are said to remain disrupted from 10:55 am to 3:55pm. Trains running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station will be diverted towards Vidyavihar on fast track. Simultaneously, trains running from Ghatkopar to CSMT to be diverted towards the Up fast route.

Train services on Panvel-Vashi route will run from Nerul, Belapur, Kharkopar, while Railway services on CSMT-Panvel-CSMT route will remain closed from 11 am to 4 pm. Special trains to run on the CSMT-Vashi route on Harbor Route. Service between Thane-Vashi/Nerul will run smoothly. The service will also continue from Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar.

Further, a traffic block for two months will be witnessed on the railway tracks of Dildarnagar and Tarighat sections due to the development and interlocking work by the Indian Railways. As a result, many trains have been cancelled by the rail authorities.

East Central Railway informed about the two-month ‘mega block’ for the upgradation of rail-cum-road bridge on river Ganga in Ghazipur under Danapur division. As per CRPO, the work for connecting Dildarnagar-Tarighat railway line is ongoing due to which the upgradation of bridges 12, 12A and 13 on the river Ganga between Dildarnagar and Tarighat along with with blanketing work for strengthening the railway line is on the list too.

Due to this, traffic has been blocked on the railway section from April 23 to 21 June 2022.

List of cancelled trains:

As per the information received from East Central Railway, train numbers 03643/03644, 03645/03646 and 03647/03648 Dildarnagar-Tarighat-Dildarnagar MEMU Passenger Special have been cancelled.

Further, train no. 03641/03642 Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.-Dildarnagar-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn MEMU Passenger Special will remain cancelled.

Live TV

#mute