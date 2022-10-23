Indian Railways reveals ‘Then and Now’ glimpse of Gujarat’s Chhayapuri station, pics here

Indian Railways have been working relentlessly towards giving railway stations a revamped look throughout the country. Railway stations are being upgraded and modernized under the Adarsh Station Scheme based on the need of providing better-enhanced passenger amenities at stations. As many as 200 railway stations across the country will get a facelift with modern amenities, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier stated. Until now many railway stations including Gujarat's Chhayapuri railway station have been revamped. The old Railway station gets a new structure as it is now developed into a two-story building. The railway station is now equipped with seating areas, eating joints, drinking water, and sanitation facilities.

Having said that, the Ministry of Railways recently took to Twitter to share the new revamped look of Gujarat's Chhayapuri railway station. “New India, New Stations Gujarat’s Chhayapuri Station,” read the tweet of the Ministry of Railways.

1,253 railway stations over Indian Railways have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme. Out of these, 1,215 Railway stations have been developed, and the remaining 38 stations are targeted for development in Financial Year 2022-23.

New India, New Stations



Gujarat’s Chhayapuri Station. pic.twitter.com/X21NUw2qF1 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 23, 2022

A few months ago, Indian Railways revealed the redeveloped look of the Gauriganj railway station. The revamped Gauriganj railway station is now equipped with Wi-Fi facilities, seating areas, drinking water, and sanitation facilities.

Apart from the Gauriganj railway station, Gandhinagar-Jabalpur railway station has been redeveloped into a world-class railway station. Further, renovation work will be taking place at Visakhapatnam railway station followed by Muzaffarpur railway station, Chandigarh railway station, Somnath railway station, and many others.

The Railway authorities are focusing on upgrading and modernizing stations to give passengers the best travel experience with world-class amenities out there. Along with redeveloping stations, the Ministry of Railways is also working on initiating more Vande Bharat trains. The country will have 400 'Vande Bharat' trains in the future and 100 of these trains will be manufactured in the coach factory at Latur in Marathwada. The necessary changes in the factory are already being made," said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier.