Focus to offer fast and safe trains to Indians: PM Modi on modernizing Railways

“Increasing the safety and convenience of Indian Railways is a top priority for the government,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a video conferencing event, the prime minister inaugurated two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra. In addition, the prime minister flagged off two suburban trains on the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

The Prime Minister said at the event, "Making railways modern, safe and convenient is among the top priorities of our government. Even COVID could not deviate us from our commitment to this cause. The Railways has made new records in freight transportation in the last two years."

On launching the newly built 5th and 6th rail lines between Thane-Diva, PM Modi congratulated Mumbaikars and said the new lines will improve living conditions and boost Mumbai's vibrant economy. According to the Prime Minister, the Ahmadabad-Mumbai High-Speed Railway will strengthen Mumbai's potential and identity as the "City of Dreams." He said completion of the project is the government's priority.

Read also: Swatantrata Senani Express catches fire on Madhubani Station

Prime Minister Modi also stated, “In the past, infrastructure projects used to hang for years due to the lack of coordination between planning and execution. It is not possible to build the infrastructure of 21st century India with this approach. That is why we have made PM Gatishakti National Master plan. For years, there has been a notion that we should not invest in the resources used by the poor and middle classes. This led to a lack of development in India`s public transport. But now India is moving ahead leaving behind old ideologies."

He said the modern railway stations of Gandhinagar and Bhopal are becoming the identity of the railways. According to Prime Minister Modi, "Today more than 6,000 railway stations have been connected with Wi-Fi facility. Vande Bharat trains are offering speed and modern convenience. 400 new Vande Bharat trains will start serving the country in the coming years."

The Prime Minister's Office states that the two new railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built for approximately Rs 620 crore. This includes a rail flyover of 1.4 km, 21 minor bridges and three major bridges.

There will be virtually no interference between long-distance train traffic and suburban train traffic on these lines in Mumbai. Additionally, these lines will facilitate the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute