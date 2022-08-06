Indian Railways is working on revamping multiple railway stations to make them more modern and up to date. In the list of such stations, Bengaluru's Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal has been added. The railway station has been designed as one of the most modern railway stations in the country. Now, the railways have shared glimpses of the new station with more modern facilities for the convenience of the passengers. It is to be noted that the new design and architecture have been implemented both inside and out of the station, focused on better looks and improved functionality.

The video of the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways with the caption calling the station "Modern, World-Class." The video also calls it the "Airport like station." The video starts by showing the national flag placed outside the station and moves on to show the details and features of the station.

The 4,200 square metre terminal cost Rs 314 crore to build by Indian Railways. Seven platforms, a lobby with full air conditioning, parking for 900 two-wheelers and 250 four-wheelers, and other notable features and services have led to comparisons to Kempegowda International Airport.

The Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal also boasts the title of being the first station in India to have a centralised air conditioning system. Furthermore, to facilitate the passengers, the station also gets premium lounges.

In Bengaluru, the airport-like Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The terminal had been prepared since 2020, but due to Covid-19 and a lack of connecting roads, the opening was delayed. On June 6, the Karnataka government allowed the general public access. The terminal and other railway infrastructure projects were launched by Modi during his two-day tour to the state.