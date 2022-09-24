Indian Railways: Special festive season trains announced to cater high rush, full list HERE

The Indian Railways has announced running of reserved Festival special trains to various destinations under the Northern Railway division to cater the Festival Season rush. In a notice, Railways stated that "It is notified for the information of the general public that in order to clear extra rush of traffic during ensuing festival season, Northern Railway will run the Reserved Festival Special trains". The bookings of these special trains can be made on IRCTC or offline at ticket counters.

Here's the list of special trains to be run under Northern Railways division:

01656/01655 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Festival Special Express train (Weekly) A.C., Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

01678/01677 NDLS – GAYA – NDLS Reserved Superfast Festival Superfast Express Special. (Twice in a Week) Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

04038/04037 Ananad Vihar T. – Chhapra – Ananad ViharT. Express Special Train (Weekly) Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

04488/04487 Ananad Vihar T – Gorakhpur – Ananad Vihar T. Special express train (Weekly) A.C.and Sleeper Class Accommodations

04646/04645 JammuTawi – Barauni – JammuTawi Festival Special Express train (Weekly) Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

01676/01675 Ananad Vihar T – Muzaffarpur – Ananad Vihar T Festival Special Express (Twice in a week) Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

04040/04039 New Delhi – Barauni – New Delhi Superfast Festival Special express train (Twice in a week) Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

01662/01661 Ananad Vihar T. – Saharsa – Ananad Vihar T. Festival Special express train (Twice in a week having Sleeper &General Class Accommodations)

04012/04011 New Delhi –Darbhanga- New Delhi Festival Special Express Train (Twice in a week) (Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

01668/01667 Anand Vihar T. – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar T. Festival special Express train (Twice in a week) (Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

04066/ 04065 Delhi – Patna – Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gati Shakti festival Special Express.

04002/04001 Anand Vihar T – Bhagalpur – Anand Vihar T. Special express train (weekly) A.C., Sleeper and General Class Accommodations

04076/04075 Amritsar – Patna – Amritsar AC Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express

04010/04009 Anand Vihar T.- Jogbani- Anand Vihar T. Special express train (Weekly) Sleeper Class Accomodation

Train no. 04605/04606 Delhi Jn.-SMVD Katra -Delhi Jn. Gati Shakti Festival Special Express train A.C. Reserved Coaches