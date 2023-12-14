Indian Railways: Special Vande Bharat Train To Cater Sabarimala Season Rush - Routes, Timing, Stops

The Southern Railway division of Indian Railways has announced the operation of a Vande Bharat Sabari special train between Chennai Central and Kottayam. This decision is aimed at addressing the increased demand for transportation during the ongoing Sabarimala season as the route is expected to see a major increase in footfall. Travellers will be able to take advantage of this special train service to facilitate their journey between Chennai Central and Kottayam during their journey to Sabarimala temple from Chennai. The Vande Bharat Sabari Special train will leverage a reduced travel time to visitors. Well, here’s all about the route and timing.

Vande Bharat Sabari Special - Dates & Timing

According to a post shared on Southern Railway's official X handle, Train No 06151 MGR Chennai Central-Kottayam Vande Bharat Special will leave MGR Chennai Central at 04.30 hrs and reach Kottayam at 16.15 hrs on the same day on December 15, 17, 22 and 24. During its return journey, train No. 06152 Kottayam-Dr MGR Chennai Central will leave the Kerala town at 04.40 hrs on December 16, 18, 23 and 25 and arrive here at 17.15 hrs the same day.

Vande Bharat Sabari Special - Routes & Stops

The train will make designated stops at stations including Katpadi, Salem, Palakkad and Aluva. The train will operate between Central Chennai and Kottayam stations; the latter is one of the nearest stations to the temple. It is roughly 90 kilometres away from the shrine. The initiative from the Indian Railway came after a mismanagement-related situation erupted at Sabarimala following the sudden surge of pilgrims a few days ago. The hill shrine generally witnesses a heavy rush during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, which began on November 17 this year.