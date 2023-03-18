Indian Railways To Begin First Bharat Gaurav Train Service For Telangana-Andhra Today

The first Bharat Gaurav train for Telangana-Andhra Pradesh will leave Secunderabad on Saturday and take passengers on a tour of significant historical, religious, and cultural sites in the north and east of the nation. It was announced that the Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya would begin at the Secunderabad railway station by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

"This is the first 'Originating Bharat Gaurav Train' from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This tourist circuit train will take rail passengers to some of India's most ancient and significant places in eastern and northern parts of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Also read: Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video Of Woman Travelling With Pet Dog On Train, Netizens React

The next train from the two states will run on April 18 and follow the same itinerary as the first, it said. The national transporter has introduced Bharat Gaurav trains to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage by connecting important historical, cultural, and religious places through the railway service.

To date, 26 trips of Bharat Gaurav trains have been operated, and these have covered around 22 states and four Union Territories. 'Yatris' (passengers) of the train departing on March 18 (Saturday) will get a unique opportunity to visit Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj over a period of eight nights and nine days, according to the statement.

For ease, boarding and the de-boarding facility has been given at nine important stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it said.

The statement said that the first trip had seen a "humongous" response, with all seats being booked for this journey and passengers availing of the facility from all stopping stations. The railways said the train provides holistic services to passengers, taking care of all their travel-related needs.

"The tour package includes facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, wash and change facilities, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner (both on-board and off-board), services of professional and friendly tour escorts," the statement said.

"Security on the train, CCTV cameras installed in all coaches, public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance," it said.

With PTI Inputs