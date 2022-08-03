NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways to commence train services between Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi, check schedule HERE

Indian Railway to resume weekly train services between Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi for the comfort and convenience of rail passengers, Check schedule of the trains HERE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Railways has commenced services of many trains for the convenience of passengers
  • Railways announced to resume train services of Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi
  • These trains will resume services for comfort of passengers

To manage the passenger rush and for the convenience of rail passengers, Indian Railways has commenced services of many trains in the recent past. Having said that, the Railway authorities have taken another decision in order to give rail passengers the comfort of the journey. North Western Railway has announced to commence the weekly train services from Rajasthan, West Bengal and Gujarat. These weekly train services will operate between Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi. 

Check full schedule of weekly train services from Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi HERE: 

Train No. 19575/19576 Okha-Nathdwara-Okha

Train No. 19575 Okha-Nathdwara train will leave from Gujarat’s Okha station at 8:20 am every Wednesday from August 10 onwards and will reach Rajasthan’s Nathdwara station at 6:30 am the next day. 

Train No. 19576 Nathdwara-Okha train will leave from Nathdwara at 8:30 pm every Thursday, from August 11 onwards, and will reach Okha at 6:55 pm the next day.

Train No. 18009/18010 Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi

Train No. 18009 Santragachi-Ajmer weekly train will depart from West Bengal’s Santragachi at 1:00 pm every Friday from August 5 onwards, and will reach Ajmer at 4:55 am the next day.

Meanwhile, train No. 18010 Ajmer-Santragachi train will depart from Ajmer every Sunday at 11:30 pm from August 7 onwards, and will reach Santragachi at 2:30 pm on the following Tuesday.

