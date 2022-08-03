After two years of a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rajasthan’s well-known luxury train - Palace on Wheels (POW) is likely to resume services from September 2022. Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) has been planning to get it back on track after improvement in the Covid-19 situation. RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore on August 2 made the announcement of resuming services of POW.

"The Corporation and the State Government are keen to run the train on a public-private partnership for which meetings with the company are going on at an advanced stage. Palace on Wheels is one of the most prestigious tourism products of the state, and Rajasthan must capitalize on its popularity," said Rathore.

The RTDC Chairman made these announcements while meeting a delegation of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) at the Paryatan Bhawan here on August 2. The delegation was led by FHTR President Apurv Kumar.

RTDC in association with Indian Railways has been operating the Palace on Wheels since 1982. This luxury train has been inspired by the personal coaches of erstwhile rulers and offers modern facilities amid a heritage backdrop. Every coach comes with several chambers and each chamber is decorated with furniture and details in accordance with local heritage.

(With inputs from IANS)