Indian Railways to increase frequency of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express, to run bi-weekly

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and makes passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. The Indian rail network has connected the country's remotest areas to metropolitan cities. From bridging the gap between north and south to east and west, Indian Railways has covered it all through its rail network. Having said that, the country's longest train covers a distance of 4,189 km in six days. The Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express traversing through nine states completes its journey within 74-79 hours. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recently announced that the Vivek express will run twice a week.

NFR's chief public relations officer, Sabyasachi De, said that the railway authority has decided to increase the frequency of Vivek Express which runs on the Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Dibrugarh route from weekly to bi-weekly.

Also read: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 180 trains on November 20, Check full list here

Vivek Express, which previously ran only on Saturday from Dibrugarh, would now run every Tuesday from November 22 onwards. Similarly, the train which previously used to run only on Thursday from Kanyakumari would now run additionally every Sunday from November 22 onwards.

The train, which has 59 halts across its 4,189 km route, was started on November 19, 2011. In the last 11 years, the train has been relentlessly serving the people, the CPRO said.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, seven districts of West Bengal, and five districts of Bihar.

The Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari rail route was announced in 2011 by Mamata Banerjee and was one of the four routes which were started after the commencement of the Vivek Express train. The train route was established to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

(With inputs from IANS)