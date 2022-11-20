Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 180 trains on November 20, Check full list here

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cancelled over 180 trains today due to various reasons. About 184 trains have been fully cancelled, meanwhile, 75 trains have been partially cancelled today on November 20 due to bad weather conditions, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on railway tracks. IRCTC has also diverted 14 trains and about 7 trains have been rescheduled. Further, there are high chances that Indian Railways may cancel trains on November 21 too due to similar reasons. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective train journeys.

Also, Mumbaikars won't be having any access to locals and long-journey trains as Central Railways is conducting a 27-hour mega block from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai. Hence, the train services between these stations will be suspended until November 21.

The Central Railways is conducting this mega block to dismantle the British-era Carnac Bridge. The mega block will start at 11 pm (on November 19) and end at 2 am on November 21, due to which the schedule of suburban and express trains will get affected during this period.

Check the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on November 20:

The passengers can check their trains using the NTES website too. All you have to do is go to the website can click on the "Exceptional trains" website in the right corner. After this, you will see a drop-down menu with multiple options like cancelled trains, diverted trains, rescheduled trains, and others.

Rail passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts soon. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.