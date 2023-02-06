Indian Railways to Launch WhatsApp Based Food Delivery Service, First Phase Implemented

Indian Railways is advancing in terms of the use of technology. In one such advancement, soon, train passengers will be able to place food orders using a WhatsApp number, and an interactive chatbot with artificial intelligence will answer their questions about e-catering and making reservations for meals. Meals are currently being delivered on specific routes by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) via WhatsApp at +91 8750001323.

"WhatsApp communication for e-catering services implemented on selected trains and passengers. Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains," the Railways said in a statement on Monday.

The IRCTC has started e-catering services through a specially developed website www.Catering.Irctc.Co.In as well as its e-catering app 'Food on Track', it said. The implementation of e-catering services through WhatsApp was envisaged in two phases.

The first phase has already been implemented, Under this, a business WhatsApp number sends a message to the customers booking e-tickets for opting into e-catering services by clicking on www.Ecatering.Irctc.Co.In.

They are then enables to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring them to download the App.

The next phase is when the interactive WhatsApp meal booking and delivery are planned. Under this, the WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI-powered chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and book meals for them. Currently, approximately 50,000 meals are being served in a day to the customers through IRCTC's e-catering services enabled through its website as well as the app.

With PTI Inputs