Indian Railways To Modernise Ahmedabad Station With Modhera Sun Temple Inspired Design; Check Pics

Railway Ministry shared pictures of the Ahmedabad Railway Station showcasing the Modhera Sun Temple inspired design with an enormous arch and other sun-themed architecture.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian Railways To Modernise Ahmedabad Station With Modhera Sun Temple Inspired Design; Check Pics

Indian Railways is working on the modernisation of the railway network across the nation. The modernisation process includes the revamping of multiple railway stations across India. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal train stations in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai will be renovated as a part of the process using a fund sanctioned by the Union Cabinet of Rs 10,000 crore. Recently, the Ministry of Railways shared pictures of the proposed design of the Ahmedabad Railway Station via their social media handle.

Sharing the pictures, the Ministry of Railways wrote on Twitter, "A grandiose revamp awaits the Ahmedabad Station, inspired by the Modhera Sun Temple, which is integrated with the Ahmedabad HSR station."

Also read: Indian Railways To Run Vande Bharat Express On Mumbai-Goa Route, Minister Danve Confirms

An elevated roof plaza of 648 m by 140 m will be constructed at the Ahmedabad Train Station. Additionally, it will incorporate connectivity with current BRT, bullet trains, metro stations, city buses, and taxis. 13 lane kilometres of elevated roads are planned for the stations.

As per information released earlier, the Modhera Sun Temple served as inspiration for the station's enormous arch and other sun-themed architecture. A new hallmark for the Ahmedabad city will be the new distinctive towers and arch.

In the first phase of modernisation, 199 stations with a daily footfall of 50 lakh are slated to be renovated. On both sides of the railroad tracks, the stations in these cities will be interconnected. There will be amenities like a food court, waiting for space, a kids' play area and a location to sell regional goods.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the other stations undergoing development are Mehmadabad, Bhavnagar, Dakor, Jamnagar, Ambaji, and Dwarka. It was also revealed that the Ahmedabad Railway Station redevelopment project will cost around Rs 2,372 crore. For redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Program, the national transporter has identified 1,275 railway stations around the nation, including those near the borders.

