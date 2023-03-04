Indian Railways To Run Vande Bharat Express On Mumbai-Goa Route, Minister Danve Confirms

India's eleventh Vande Bharat Express train will be operated on the Mumbai-Goa route. A group of parliamentarians from Maharashtra were briefed by Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve that a Vande Bharat semi-high-speed express train would soon operate on the Mumbai-Goa line. Niranjan Davkhare, who represents the Konkan grads constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, provided this information.

On Friday, Danve and the legislative delegation met. According to a release from Davkhare, the Union minister informed the group that a Vande Bharat Express train would run between Mumbai and Goa.

This express train will be operated between Mumbai and Goa on the lines of the ones introduced recently on Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes to curtail travel time, Danve said.

The minister told the delegation that the electrification of the Mumbai-Goa railway route had been completed, and the new train service will be introduced following an inspection.

The delegation discussed several issues concerning railways in Thane and Konkan region with the minister during the meeting. Issues like allotment of stalls to the railway project-affected persons or their relatives, mobile stalls at each railway station for farmers, raising the height of platforms to reduce the gap between them and trains, taking measures to prevent flooding due to the railway bridge at Mahad in Raigad, also came up for discussion, the release said.

The delegation discussed with Danve the demand to extend the Sawantwadi-Diva train service till Dadar, rehabilitation of those residing along the railway tracks under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, and other issues, it added. The legislators also demanded that the Mumbra station in Thane be renamed as Mumbra Devi station. Danve assured them that action will be taken after the state government submits a proposal to this effect.

