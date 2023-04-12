Indian Railways To Operate 217 Special Trains To Meet Increased Demand In Summer

To manage the extra rush of passengers and for the convenience of rail travellers, this summer season, Indian Railways is running 4,010 trips of 217 special trains this year. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes. It is to be noted that these trains are being operated in different railway zones considering the footfall of passengers.

According to the Ministry of Railways's official statement, as of April 10, 2023, Central Railway (CR) has notified 100 trips of 10 special trains. Similarly, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 296 trips of 10 special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 28 trips of 4 special trains, North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 368 trips of 16 special trains, Southern Railway (SR) has notified 76 trips of 20 special trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 528 trips of 48 special trains, South Western Railway (SWR) has notified 1768 trips of 69 trains and Western Railway (WR) has notified 846 trips of 40 special trains, reports ANI.

Also, crowd-controlling measures are being ensured by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for the orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority.

Indian Railways also said that "May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers.

Measures have been taken for the frequent and timely announcements of the arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers. With these measures, a watch on any malpractices - like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity, etc. by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is being done and strictly monitored. Instructions for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters.