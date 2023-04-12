PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train. The inauguration ceremony of the train took place via video conferencing. The new semi-high-speed train is India's 15th Vande Bharat train, flagged off within a month of the beginning of the train on the Bhopal-New Delhi, Secunderabad-Tirupati, and Coimbatore-Chennai routes. It is to be noted that the new train will begin its services on April 13. During its journey, the train is expected to ease the commuter of passengers travelling between Ajmet and Delhi Cantonment station.

At 6:20 in the morning, the Vande Bharat Express will start its journey between Delhi and Ajmer. The newest Vande Bharat Express will travel the route between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes, per the schedule created for it. Before this, the Shatabdi Express, the quickest train on the same route, covered the distance in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The new Vande Bharat Express will travel the same route 60 minutes faster than the current fastest train. The feat will be achieved by the train running at the speed of 160 kmph.

The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharta Express is the first semi-high-speed train semi-high-speed train to operate in high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. The train will connect Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon along its route. Furthermore, the railway would enhance accessibility to Rajasthan's top tourist spots, including Pushkar and Ajmer, among others, that draw large numbers of travellers all year long. Improved connectivity will also help the region's socioeconomic development.

All set for the Royal Run!



First #VandeBharatExpress of Rajasthan is all set to serve the people of the state.#VandeBharat pic.twitter.com/BV776Vcu7E — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 12, 2023

The Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20978) costs Rs 1250, which includes Rs 308 in catering fees, and Rs 2270 for passengers travelling in the Executive Class, which also includes Rs 369 in catering costs, to travel from Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer. However, choosing to eat is optional on this train, and there is no additional charge for catering if a passenger opts not to.

The price of a ticket for Train No. 20977 Vande Bharat Express from Ajmer Jn to Delhi Cantonment is Rs 1085 for a Chair Car, which includes Rs 142 for catering, and Rs 2075 for an Executive Car, which also includes Rs 175 for catering.

The Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously made, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train improving connectivity in India. Modern passenger amenities on board the train make for a speedier, more comfortable, and more convenient journey for passengers.