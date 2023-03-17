Indian Railways To Operate Special Trains Between Hubballi And Varanasi From March 27

The South Western Railway has chosen to run summer special express trains between Shree Siddharooo Swamiji Hubballi and Varanasi in response to the need for just one journey in order to reduce the extra rush during the summer vacation. The trains will cover both the journey from both sides and will have stoppages at multiple stations on the way.

"Accordingly, Train No. 07347 will leave SSS Hubballi at 8:30 p.m. on March 27, 2023, and reach Uttar Pradesh`s Banaras at 9:10 a.m. on March 29, 2023. In return, on March 29, 2023, Train No. 07348 Banaras - SSS Hubballi Special Express will depart from Banaras at 8:40 p.m. and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11:45 a.m. on March 31, 2023," it read.

Also read: Drunk Railway TTE Pulls Female Passenger Out Of Train On Station In Karnataka, Suspended

Further, according to the official release, the train will halt at Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Basavan Bagewadi Road, Vijayapura, Indi Road, Solapur, Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction and Varanasi stations, in both directions.

"The special express train consists of a total of 21 coaches: AC two-tier (1), AC three-tier (1), sleeper class (7), general second-class (10), second-class luggage cum brake-vans/disabled friendly compartment (2)," the statement read.

(With ANI Inputs)