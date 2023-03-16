Drunk Railway TTE Pulls Female Passenger Out Of Train On Station In Karnataka, Suspended

Another railway travel ticket examiner (TTE) has been accused of reportedly misbehaving with a female customer as she was leaving from Krishnarajapuram station in this city, days after a TTE was detained for allegedly peeing on a woman on a train travelling from Kolkata to Amritsar. The Railway has suspended the TTE while an investigation is conducted.

The TTE misbehaved with the woman and insisted that she show him her ticket when the train stopped at Krishnarajapuram to cross with another, according to the Railway.

Videos of the woman confronting the TTE on the railway station platform, reportedly on Tuesday, have been posted on Twitter by a user. In the videos, a woman can be seen shouting at the TTE, asking him why he pulled her after she showed him her tickets.

Drunk TT pulled her at KJM . While the girl was telling she had her ticket, showed ticket to TT but TT didn't listen anything,pulled her and still misbehave with her.We need explanation for on duty drunk TT.@RailMinIndia@Central_Railway please take strict action against the TT. pic.twitter.com/UUjRcm8X1w — Karishma behera (@karishma_behera) March 14, 2023

As the TTE, who was allegedly drunk, shouts back at the woman, a group of men standing nearby watching the incident unfold came to her aid and caught hold of him as he tried to flee from the spot.

They can be heard saying, "He is drunk, call the police." The Railway PRO office, Bengaluru, in a statement regarding the incident, said, "Train number 22863, HWH (Howrah)-SMVB (Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru) express, is a weekly Humsafar express, and has no stoppage at KJM (Krishnarajapuram Railway Station)."

Stating that the travel ticket examiner appearing in the video was Santosh of KJM station and not the onboard TTE, the statement said, "It is alleged that he has pulled the lady passenger out of the train when the train halted. It is also alleged that he was drunk on duty." The statement added that the TTE has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending investigation.

With PTI Inputs