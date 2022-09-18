Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 200 trains on September 18, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: Alert train passengers! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has decided to cancel a total of 270 trains today on September 18, due to multiple reasons surrounding maintenance and operational concerns. 200 trains were fully cancelled, while 70 trains were partially cancelled. Additionally, it has decided to divert and reschedule many trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on September 19 as well, based on the information on the NTES website.

Numerous states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, are impacted by the cancellation and other modifications to the railroads.

Check full list of cancelled trains by IRCTC on September 18 HERE:

Also read: IRCTC announces air tour package for Kerala; Check price, details here

Indian Railways tend to cancel train operations every day due to various reasons. Hence, passengers are requested to check the status of their trains travelling today before setting out for their journeys. Full list can also be checked by going to the option of the exceptional train in the upper right corner on NTES website.