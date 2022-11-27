Indian Railways to redevelop Ghaziabad Railway station with modern aesthetics; Check pics

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Railway Station is to be redeveloped with modern amenities. This comes as a part of Indian Railways' plan to modernise multiple railway stations across India. Moving ahead with the plans, the Railway Ministry shared the pictures of the proposed design of the Ghaziabad Railway station via their official Twitter handle. It is to be noted that this station is planned to be redeveloped at the cost of Rs 550 crores with multiple changes across the campus to make it modern.

Sharing the pictures of the Ghaziabad railway station, the ministry wrote, "Imbuing Modern Outlook: The proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Ghaziabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh." Before this, the ministry also shared pictures of the proposed design of multiple railway stations like the Bengaluru Cantonment Railway station, Udaipur Railway station, Jaisalmer railway station, Ludhiana railway station, Visakhapatnam railway station, and many others.

To ensure passengers have access to top-notch amenities and comfort while travelling by train, the Ministry of Railways has accelerated the reconstruction of important stations across the nation. 40 railway stations are now being renovated to provide modern amenities, according to Ministry data. Within the next five months, awards are expected for the renovation of 14 railway stations. The nation's economy will benefit from the redevelopment of railway stations nationwide, increasing employment and stimulating economic growth.

According to a release from the Ministry of Railways, the redevelopment of these Stations includes amenities like a roomy Roof Plaza, a food court, a waiting area, a play area for kids, a space reserved for local goods, etc.

The project will link the railway station with other forms of transportation, such as the bus, metro, and so forth, as well as with both sides of the city. Green building techniques will be used throughout the development of the station's infrastructure, as well as facilities for "Divyangjans."

Among 40 stations, Ayodhya, Tirupati, Puri, Somnath, Rameswaram, Madurai, Sabarmati, Jammu Tawi, Gwalior, Lucknow (Charbagh), Chennai Egamore, and Gaya are some major stations where work is awarded and in progress in different stages of Survey, Site Mobilization and Construction. Whereas New Delhi, CSMT, Kanpur Central, Chandigarh, Prayagraj, Kanyakumari, Ajni (Nagpur), Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Cuttack, Banglore Cantt., Ahmedabad, Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt. are those Stations where work is under Tendering stage and likely to be awarded in next 4-5 months.