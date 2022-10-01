Indian Railways to release its new all India time table TODAY; Check details here

From today, October 1, 2022, the Ministry of Railways will make available its new All India Railway Time Table known as "Trains At a Glance (TAG)". On the official Indian Railways website, www.indianrailways.gov.in, the updated Trains at a Glance will also be accessible. The Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express, and other types of trains are among the 3,240 Mail/Express trains that Indian Railways claims are operated.

In addition, about 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains are also operated over the Indian Railways network. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore. To clear extra rush and meet passenger demand, more than 65,000 special train trips were operated during 2021-22.

About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to increase the carrying capacity, said Railways. During the review of the lie over of rakes, it was observed that the rakes could be better utilized for extending the existing services or increasing the frequency. Railways believe this would maximize stock utilization and provide better connectivity to the travelling passengers. During the year 2021-22, 106 new services were introduced, 212 services were extended, and the frequency of 24 services was increased.

Also read: Indian Railways: Patna Junction gets new executive lounge with modern facilities for passengers, check pics

At present, Vande Bharat Express trains are operating between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. One more Vande Bharat Express train has been introduced between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central from September 30. It has been proposed to introduce more Vande Bharat Express trains over the Indian Railways network. Tejas Express services offering onboard services like entertainment, local cuisine, Wi-Fi, etc., are also being proliferated over the Indian Railway network.

At present, seven pairs of Tejas Express services are operational over Indian Railways. To provide sufficient time for the maintenance of the fixed infrastructure like track structure, signaling, and overhead equipment, it has been planned to ensure the provision of fixed corridor blocks.

The duration of these corridor blocks will be from 3 hours in each section. This will not only improve the reliability of the assets but also enhance passenger safety. The conversion of Mail/Express trains operating with ICF design rakes is being undertaken to improve passenger safety and provide faster transit with better riding comfort. Indian Railways converted 187 Rakes of ICF to LHB for the period of 2021-2022.

Railways said necessary changes in the timetable have been incorporated to improve punctuality. Due to concerted efforts, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains has been enhanced by about 9 percent compared to the punctuality during pre-Covid (2019-20).

The rakes at different maintenance depots have been standardized by integrintegratingake links to improve flexibility in operations and thereby help in improving punctuality. In the year 2021-22, 60 conventional passenger services have been replaced by MEMUs, thereby increasing the overall mobility of the system, said Railways. As a part of the digitalization of train Time Table, Trains at a Glance (TAG) will now also be available as an `e-Book` which can be downloaded from the IRCTC website.

(With inputs from ANI)